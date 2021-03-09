Rockies receive variance to host 21,000 fans at Coors Field this season

DENVER — The Rockies announced Tuesday that they have received a variance from the state that will allow them to host more fans at Coors Field this season.

Beginning on Opening Day, April 1, the Rockies will be able to host 21,000 fans at Coors. This is an increase from the previous approval, which would have allowed for 12,500 fans. The stadium holds 50,144, according to the team.

The Rockies will begin selling tickets to April home games on March 11, with Rockies Plan Holders receiving the first opportunity to buy tickets. The team said that if inventory allows, ticket on-sale dates for the general public will be determined and announced at a later date.

The team said in order to create a safe and healthy experience for fans, players, and staff, the Rockies have implemented all required Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Major League Baseball policies and guidelines.

A list of 2021 Coors Field policies and protocols can be found at rockies.com/update.