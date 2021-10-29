5 things you need to know - Friday, October 29

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday, October 29.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Over two years after disappearance, evidence to be presented in Jepsy Kallungi's case

Dane Kallungi will be in court today for his preliminary hearing in relation to the disappearance of Jepsy Kallungi. Investigators believe Dane strangled and killed Jepsy, in march of 2019.

Arrest papers say Dane's ex-wife helped arrange a recorded phone call with him, where he admits to burying Jepsy in teller county. Today, prosecutors will argue there's enough evidence to take Dane to trial for Jepsy's murder.

_____

D60 Wants Community Input on How to Spend American Rescue Plan Act Funding

Pueblo School District 60 is asking for your help in deciding how to spend tens of millions of dollars. The district is set to receive more than $40 million from the American Rescue Protection Act Fund.

D60 has a survey on its website asking the public how that money should be used. You have until November 12 to send in your responses.

_____

Low-income energy assistance program accepting applications

As cold weather arrives Colorado's Low-Income Energy Assistance Program, or LEAP, will soon accept applications.

LEAP helps eligible Coloradans make a one time payment to their utility company. Last season, more than 77,000 recipients received an average benefit of around $550.

Applications will be available November 1 through April 13.

_____

Trunk or Treat is happening around Southern Colorado

And here are some locations you and your family can visit if you want to trunk or treat across southern Colorado. Saturday is a much nicer day temperature wise so it might be worth your time.

The Rocky Mountain Vibes, Sunrise Church, and Western Museum are all hosting one.

And don't forget it's the last weekend for boo at the zoo!

_____

Warm and bright on Friday afternoon in Colorado

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

High temperatures today will be about 5-8 degrees above average. Saturday will be a couple of degrees warmer with temperatures up to 10 degrees above average. Temperatures will drop by 20 degrees on Sunday with a cold front that will increase clouds. Highs on Sunday will be in the 40s and 50s. The cool air sticks around for all of next week.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter