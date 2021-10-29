Watch
Low-income energy assistance program accepting applications

Mayo Davison
Posted at 10:58 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 00:58:29-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — As cold weather arrives, Colorado's "Low-Income Energy Assistance Program," or "LEAP" will soon be accepting applications.

LEAP helps eligible Coloradans to make a one-time payment to their utility company.

It's federally funded and helps customers who meet income guidelines, roughly double the federal poverty limit.

Last season more than 77,000 recipients received an average benefit of $550.

Applications will be available from Nov. 1- April 13.

To learn more about how to apply click here.

