D60 Wants Community Input on How to Spend American Rescue Plan Act Funding

PUEBLO — Pueblo School District 60 (D60) is asking community members for help on deciding how to spend the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) fund money it has received.

D60 will be awarded a total of $42.9 million that needs to be spent within the next 2-3 years. The money was issued to address the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on students and the district's ability to maintain safe schools. This money is a one-time sum that can't be used to address reoccurring costs such as salary raises. Also, all of this money must be spent on issues related to the pandemic before the end of the 2023-24 school year.

As a result, D60 has created a simple 5 question survey that touches on points of emphasis like special education, mental health support, summer school programs, and more. Along with community input, D60 is crafting a place with stakeholders that will be submitted to the Colorado Department of Education for approval.

This isn't the first time D60 has received COVID relief funds. In the past, the district has used government funds to help supplement its remote learning systems, health and safety needs, and support the continuation of operations throughout the district.

In addition to the ARP ESSER fund money that will be distributed to D60, the city of Pueblo itself will also receive money from the American Rescue Protection Act. In total, The City of Pueblo is expected to receive $36.7 million. This money will be used to address tourism and hospitality, youth, non-profits, small business, and other pillars outlined on the city's website.