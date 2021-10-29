Warm and bright on Friday afternoon in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

High temperatures today will be about 5-8 degrees above average.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 67; Low: 36. A sunny and beautiful day with light winds.

PUEBLO: High: 70; Low: 35. Wind will be very light today and temperatures will be mild.

CANON CITY: High: 70; Low: 41. Sunny and mild today with light winds.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 62; Low: 35. A cool yet comfortable day with sunshine.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mid 60s today with sunshine and light winds.

PLAINS: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. Upper 60s to low 70s and finally, the winds will be light.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Upper 60s today with plenty of sunshine.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. Low 60s with sunshine and just a light breeze.

Extended Outlook:

Saturday will be a couple of degrees warmer with temperatures up to 10 degrees above average. Temperatures will drop by 20 degrees on Sunday with a cold front that will increase clouds. Highs on Sunday will be in the 40s and 50s. The cool air sticks around for all of next week.

