5 things you need to know - Friday, February 18

ASD20 cancels high school classes after 30% of teachers participate in "sick out"

Today, classes are canceled for Academy School District 20 high school students, with nearly 30% of the teaching staff calling in sick, and not enough support staff to fill in the gaps.

The 'sick-out,' and the motive behind it, was front and center at the school board meeting last night where more than 50 people spoke for more than 3 hours.

Teachers voiced their concerns over a proposed change to high school teaching schedules that would take away their planning period and add more classes without extra pay.

Some say it's nearly impossible to handle the current workload, and taking away their planning period will make it even harder.

The district says the change is to increase the schools' ability to better serve their students, but teachers disagree.

Some board members spoke after public comment, stating that they appreciate teachers coming forward with their concerns, and that there were some valid points made about the 6-8 proposal.

Members say they are looking at ways to increase salaries.

Pueblo police investigating homicide at Court and 26th St.

Pueblo Police are conducting a suspicious death investigation right now after a man was found dead inside a home at 26th and Court yesterday afternoon.

Pueblo Fire initially got a call about a body, and when they got to the home they found blood and called police.

The cause of death and name of the victim have not been released.

If you know anything about what happened, and can help in the investigation, call Pueblo Police.

Putin to oversee Russian nuclear drills with tensions in Ukraine on the rise

The United States continues its diplomatic efforts to deter a full blown Russian invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden will call a number of world leaders today, and Vice President Kamala Harris is in Germany to address national security leaders from around the world.

On the other side of the conflict, Russia is preparing to hold nuclear drills this Saturday, as western intelligence reports say the country has sent more troops, not less, to the Ukrainian border.

Norway extends 2022 Olympics lead, USA barely holding on to 3rd

Countries are making their final push for medals as the 2022 Olympics draw to a close, and Norway increased their gold medal haul, now the country has 15.

That's 5 more than 2nd place Germany, who have 10 gold medals.

Team USA sits in 3rd with 8 gold medals, 8 silver medals, and 5 bronze.

Not far behind is China, who also have 8 gold, but only 4 silver and 2 bronze.

The Netherlands recently snuck into the top 5 with 7 gold, 5 silver, and 4 bronze.

Warmer today with Springlike temperatures over the weekend!

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Warmer air is going to push back into Colorado today with highs in the 40s and 50s across the plains.

Sunshine will keep melting snow over the mountains with light winds and dry skies through the afternoon.

