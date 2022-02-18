Warmer today with Springlike temperatures over the weekend!

Today’s Forecast:

Warmer air is going to push back into Colorado today with highs in the 40s and 50s across the plains.

Sunshine will keep melting snow over the mountains with light winds and dry skies through the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 49; Low: 22. Sunny and nice today with more snowmelt west over the mountains and dry skies through town.

Pueblo forecast: High: 53; Low: 17. Mostly sunny and warm today with light winds and dry skies.

Canon City forecast: High: 52; Low: 27. Light winds and mild temperatures with dry and sunny skies.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 43; Low: 19. Chilly temperatures in the afternoon with light winds and sunny skies.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Sunny and cool today with light winds and dry skies through the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny and warm today with light winds and dry skies.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Breezy and dry today with sunny skies and mild temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Sunny and chilly with light winds and dry skies through the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Westerly jetstream flow will help push highs into the 50s and 60s over the weekend. Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend with highs well into the 60s over the plains.

Arctic air will drop into Colorado next week starting Monday night with highs in the teens and 20s through next Thursday. In that time we'll have snow chances along the Front Range with heavier snow west over the Continental Divide.

