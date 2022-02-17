Some D20 teachers planning "sick out" protest Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Some Academy School District 20 teachers are planning to participate in a "sick out" protest on Friday.

The move comes after the district approved a new scheduling policy for high schools.

A district spokesperson says they are aware of the "sick out," and they don't know how many teachers are planning to participate.

D20 operates on an eight-period block schedule which happens over two days, with each period lasting 90 minutes.

The new schedule would change the full-time teaching load as teaching from five-point-five of the eight periods to six of the eight periods.

The schedule can be seen below

Academy School District 20

The district said that they are the only school district in Colorado to have an eight-period schedule and teachers are not teaching six of the eight periods.

The district is hosting a Board Meeting on Thursday night, where there will be at least 40 public speakers

The district says they cannot gauge how many teachers may be planning to participate, but they believe it may only impact their high schools.

