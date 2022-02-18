Pueblo police investigating suspicious death at Court and 26th St.

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a suspicious death at Court Street and West 26th Street.

According to Pueblo police, they received a call about a death.

When the Fire Department showed up they noticed the blood did not look right and called the police.

Police are still on the scene, waiting for the coroner and a search warrant.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information is released.

