5 things you need to know - Friday, December 3

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday, December 3.

Colorado finds omicron variant in Arapahoe Co. woman who recently traveled to Africa

The Colorado Health Department has confirmed the first case of the omicron variant of Covid-19 in our state. The patient is in an Arapahoe county woman who recently traveled to southern Africa.

Health officials say she is experiencing mild symptoms and is in quarantine. The omicron variant is now in five states that we know of, Colorado, California, New York, Minnesota, and hawaii..

Bomb squad sent to Pueblo nursing home

Pueblo Police are questioning a person of interest in connection to a bomb threat at a senior living facility. This all happened in front of the University Park Care Center near Jerry Murphy and Desert Flower around 2 P.M.

The bomb squad says a suspected explosive device was found, but crews rendered it safe. People inside the care center were sheltered in place when this happened. No one was injured.

VEHICLE FOUND: Stolen car, Burglars on the loose in Pueblo

The Pueblo Police Department has found a stolen white Ford pickup truck. That was the focus of our story last night concerning a series of smash and grab robberies in the city.

The Passkey restaurant on pueblo's south side captured surveillance video of the truck during a break in last month. Several similar burglaries were reported in that area.

Pueblo PD is still looking for the suspects in these cases. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department or Pueblo Crimestoppers.

Help kids in southern Colorado enjoy cycling

You can help News5 give the gift of cycling this holiday season..

We are partnering with several local bike shops to give kids across southern Colorado a bike to call their own. You can donate used bikes of any size, and they will be made good as new, and distributed to kids in our community.

To find a list of drop off locations, click here.

Cooler but still warmer than normal going into the weekend

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

After a record-breaking day yesterday with Colorado Springs and Pueblo both hitting the mid-70s, we're going to fall back to something at least a little closer to normal.

High temperatures today will run from the upper 50s to the lower 60s across most of southern Colorado. We'll stay dry and breezy today with sunny skies through the afternoon.

