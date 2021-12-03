Cooler but still warmer than normal going into the weekend

Today’s Forecast:

After a record-breaking day yesterday with Colorado Springs and Pueblo both hitting the mid-70s, we're going to fall back to something at least a little closer to normal.

High temperatures today will run from the upper 50s to the lower 60s across most of southern Colorado. We'll stay dry and breezy today with sunny skies through the afternoon.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 61; Low: 30. Sunny with light winds, dry skies, and cool daytime temperatures.

PUEBLO: High: 64; Low: 26. Sunny and mild today with light winds and dry skies.

CANON CITY: High: 62; Low: 32. Sunny and dry today with light winds mild temperatures.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 56; Low: 31. Chilly and bright today with light winds and dry skies.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Sunny and cool today with light winds and dry skies.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Warm in the sunshine this afternoon but cooler than yesterday with light winds and dry skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Sunny with a light breeze and dry skies.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny and cool over the mountains today with light winds and dry skies.

Extended Outlook:

The weekend is going to stay mild and dry with temperatures generally in the upper 50s to low 60s across the I-25 corridor and plains.

A strong cold front will pass across the plains Sunday afternoon with strong winds and cooler air to follow through Monday. Temps in the 60s Sunday will turn into 40s on Monday.

A chance for flurries exists on Tuesday in the Pikes Peak region over the mountains with better light snow along the Sangre De Cristos. We think the majority of our snow next week will fall in the central mountains.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter