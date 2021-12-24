5 things you need to know - Friday, December 24

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday, December 24.

Aircraft attack resumes on Blodgett Peak Fire

Two days in, The Blodgett Peak Fire is still burning on the northwest side of the Springs. The fire did flare up last night just after 5:30 P.M. as strong winds rolled in.

No crews were on the mountain at the time, and they continue monitoring the scene. The peak saw over 50 MPH winds. Yesterday a helicopter made rounds, dumping water and crews hiked up on foot earlier in the day.

If wind speeds aren't too high, the plan is the same for today.

District attorney's office will ask the court to reduce truck driver's 110-year sentence to 20-30 years

The truck driver who was sentenced to 110 years in prison for a deadly wreck on I-70 in 20-19 that killed 4 people could get his sentence reduced.

The District Attorney in Jefferson County will now ask the court to consider a sentence of 20 to 30 years. She said the decision was made based on the facts of the case and input from the victims and families.

The sentencing reconsideration hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Hundreds of Christmas Eve flights canceled due to COVID-19

United Airlines canceled more than 100 flights today as the surge of new Covid-19 cases impacts its workforce.

Delta blamed potentially bad weather and omicron for canceling 90 flights today.

Alaska airlines canceled more than a dozen flights after some employees reported a possible exposure to Covid-19 Each airline said they were trying to rebook as many travelers as possible.

US adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19

The FDA authorized a second pill to treat Covid-19. Yesterday, the agency announced that Merck's anti-viral pill can be used to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in adults.

Data showed the new anti-viral drug cut the risk of hospitalization, or even death, by 30% for high-risk adults.

High wind warnings have been issued starting tonight

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

A high wind warning is in effect from 8 PM Thursday until 8 PM Friday for Teller, El Paso, Pueblo, Custer, Huerfano, Otero, Bent, and Las Animas counties, including the Sangre de Cristo and Wet mountains. Winds sustained 30-40 mph and gusting as high as 65-75 mph.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 11 AM Thursday until 11 AM Saturday for Sangre de Cristo mountains above 11000 feet, Saguache County west of continental divide below 10000 feet, La Garita mountains above 10000 feet, Upper Rio Grande Valley and eastern San Juan mountains below 10000 feet, western Chaffee County between 9000 and 11000 feet, and Lake County below 11000 feet, including Leadville. Snow accumulations will be between 5-12 inches.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 11 AM Thursday until 11 AM Saturday for eastern San Juan mountains above 10000 feet, western Mosquito Range and east Lake County above 11000 feet, and eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 feet counties. Snow accumulations 1 to 3 feet possible.

