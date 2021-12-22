Working grass fire reported on Blodgett Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department crews are on scene at Blodgett Open Space for a small grass fire reported before dawn Tuesday.

The fire is less than an acre in size near the top of Blodgett Peak. Several units were dispatched to the scene as a precaution.

Blodgett Open Space is in northwest Colorado Springs southwest of the US Air Force Academy. The entrance to the open space is off of Woodmen Road with a neighborhood nearby.

Please avoid the area as crews work the incident. There are no pre-evacuation or evacuation orders in place for nearby homes.