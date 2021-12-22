Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Working grass fire reported on Blodgett Peak

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KOAA
Breaking news
Posted at 6:02 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 08:02:14-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department crews are on scene at Blodgett Open Space for a small grass fire reported before dawn Tuesday.

The fire is less than an acre in size near the top of Blodgett Peak. Several units were dispatched to the scene as a precaution.

Blodgett Open Space is in northwest Colorado Springs southwest of the US Air Force Academy. The entrance to the open space is off of Woodmen Road with a neighborhood nearby.

Please avoid the area as crews work the incident. There are no pre-evacuation or evacuation orders in place for nearby homes.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards