High wind warnings have been issued starting tonight

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect from 8 pm Thursday until 8 pm Friday for Teller, El Paso, Pueblo, Custer, Huerfano, Otero, Bent, and Las Animas counties, including the Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains. Winds sustained 30-40 mph and gusting as high as 65-75 mph.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 11 am Thursday until 11 am Saturday for SANGRE DE CRISTO MOUNTAINS ABOVE 11000 FEET SAGUACHE COUNTY WEST OF CONTINENTAL DIVIDE BELOW 10000 FEET, LA GARITA MOUNTAINS ABOVE 10000 FEET, UPPER RIO GRANDE VALLEY AND EASTERN SAN JUAN MOUNTAINS BELOW 10000 FEET, WESTERN CHAFFEE COUNTY BETWEEN 9000 AND 11000 FEET AND LAKE COUNTY BELOW 11000 FEET INCLUDING LEADVILLE. Snow accumulations will be between 5-12 inches.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect from 11 am Thursday until 11 am Saturday for EASTERN SAN JUAN MOUNTAINS ABOVE 10000 FEET, WESTERN MOSQUITO RANGE AND EAST LAKE COUNTY ABOVE 11000 FEET AND EASTERN SAWATCH MOUNTAINS ABOVE 11000 FEET COUNTIES. Snow accumulations 1 to 3 feet possible.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 63; Low: 38. It will be breezy and very warm today. High wind warning goes into effect at 8 pm.

PUEBLO: High: 69; Low: 38. High wind warning goes into effect at 8 pm.

CANON CITY: High: 63; Low: 44. A breezy day with unusually warm weather.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 50; Low: 33. A mild and windy day, with winds ramping up this evening. High wind warning goes into effect at 8 pm.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Upper 50s and breezy today. High wind warning goes into effect at 8 pm.

PLAINS: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. A sunny and warm day with the upper 60s and low 70s. High wind warning goes into effect at 8 pm for Otero, Bent and Las Animas counties.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Mid to upper 60s today with high clouds. High wind warning goes into effect at 8 pm.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Snow moves into southeastern mountain zones this evening and continues Friday. Elevations below 9,000 feet, and not under any advisory will have minimal accumulations. High wind warning goes into effect at 8 pm for the Sangre de Cristos and Wet mountains.

Looking ahead, Friday will be windy in the plains and foothills and snowy in the mountains. Conditions calm down a bit on Saturday, Christmas Day, but then another jet streak moves overhead Sunday leading to even more wind across the state.

