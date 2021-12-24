United Airlines preemptively cancels 112 Christmas Eve flights due to COVID-19

United Airlines has preemptively canceled 112 Christmas Eve flights, the airline announced Thursday.

In a statement, the company blamed the cancellations on staffing shortages due to COVID-19.

The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation. As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport. We’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.

According to FlightAware, as of 4:53 p.m., there have been 313 delays at Denver International Airport (DIA) today. Seventeen flights within, into or out of the United States at DIA were canceled.

FlightAware shows two Christmas Even flights have already been delayed at DIA, with one being a United flight. Sixteen Christmas Eve flights have been canceled so far at DIA, with 13 of them being United flights.

