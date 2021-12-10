5 things you need to know - Friday, December 10

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday, December 10.

Shelter in place ordered near Austin Bluffs after police shooting

Colorado Springs Police are asked residents in the area of Morning Sun Avenue and Academy Boulevard to shelter in place this morning. Police say there were officers involved in a shooting.

US expands Pfizer COVID boosters, opens extra dose to age 16

The FDA granted emergency use authorization for 16 and 17-year-olds to receive a Pfizer Covid-19 booster. Soon after, the CDC recommended the shot as well.

The new group will have to wait 6 months after their second dose. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one authorized for anyone younger than 18. The CDC says they're watching data on 12 to 15 year-olds to determine if they will eventually need boosters.

Academy School District decide to cancel meeting meant to address the issues at Chinook Trail Middle and Elementary after parent feedback

There were also concerns over online threats at Chinook Trail Middle and Elementary schools in Colorado Springs this week.

On Wednesday, Academy School District 20 said they were planning to hold a town hall to discuss the issue with parents. But last night, they told News5 that after sending more information to parents Wednesday night, the feedback from families has been positive, and they no longer feel a meeting is needed.

Express lanes opening through the Gap project

Drivers will be able to take advantage of the new express lanes on the I-25 south gap project 8 A.M. tomorrow. There's one express lane in each direction between Castle Rock and Monument.

For now, tolls are being waived on those lanes to encourage drivers to use them during the test period. Drivers are reminded to enter and exit in designated areas only. Do not cross the solid white lanes.

Cold and very windy today with very little snow across southern Colorado

The weather today is going to be really windy and cold today with light snow over the Sangres and valleys with flurries through the Pikes Peak Region.

As a cold front blasts across the Palmer Divide before most of you wake up, we'll see wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. Flurries and light snow showers could follow through the morning over the Palmer Divide and into Teller county as temperatures fall.

Light to moderate snow will fall over the Continental Divide this morning in areas like Monarch Pass with less snow through the lower elevations like the Wet Mountain Valley. Temperatures will be very cold tonight with temperatures dropping into the low teens and single digits overnight.

