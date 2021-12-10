Man killed during standoff near Austin Bluffs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police say a man was killed in a standoff today that happened near Morning Sun Avenue and North Academy Boulevard.

CSPD responded to a suspicious vehicle call around 1 A.M. this morning. Upon arrival, police say they asked the man in a van to exit the vehicle, where he then responded by firing at officers.

According to police, the man then barricaded himself inside the van after at least one officer fired back.

Police called in their tactical enforcement unit and negotiators. CSPD says that before they arrived the man told police that he was armed and going to kill officers.

Police say that during the standoff the man fired at officers again, and at least one of the officers on scene returned fire.

It is currently unclear when the man died, but police confirmed his death after the arrival of more units.

As of 6:00 a.m., the order has been lifted by police. News5 is on scene working to gather more information about the incident.

Please avoid the area of Morning Sun Ave. and Academy Blvd. CSPD officers were involved in a shooting and the scene is still active and unsafe. The suspect is not yet in custody . A shelter in place has been issued for the area.Additional information forthcoming when available — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) December 10, 2021

