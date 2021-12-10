Watch
Man killed during standoff near Austin Bluffs

Colorado Springs Police were asking people in the area of Morning Sun Avenue and Academy Boulevard to shelter in place after officers were involved in a shooting.
Posted at 5:30 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 11:23:52-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police say a man was killed in a standoff today that happened near Morning Sun Avenue and North Academy Boulevard.

CSPD responded to a suspicious vehicle call around 1 A.M. this morning. Upon arrival, police say they asked the man in a van to exit the vehicle, where he then responded by firing at officers.

According to police, the man then barricaded himself inside the van after at least one officer fired back.

Police called in their tactical enforcement unit and negotiators. CSPD says that before they arrived the man told police that he was armed and going to kill officers.

Police say that during the standoff the man fired at officers again, and at least one of the officers on scene returned fire.

It is currently unclear when the man died, but police confirmed his death after the arrival of more units.

As of 6:00 a.m., the order has been lifted by police. News5 is on scene working to gather more information about the incident.

