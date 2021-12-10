Cold and very windy today with very little snow across southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

The weather today is going to be really windy and cold today with light snow over the Sangres and valleys with flurries through the Pikes Peak Region.

As a cold front blasts across the Palmer Divide before most of you wake up, we'll see wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. Flurries and light snow showers could follow through the morning over the Palmer Divide and into Teller county as temperatures fall.

Light to moderate snow will fall over the Continental Divide this morning in areas like Monarch Pass with less snow through the lower elevations like the Wet Mountain Valley.

Temperatures will be very cold tonight with temperatures dropping into the low teens and single digits overnight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 40; Low: 9. Cold and windy, especially in the morning with 20 to 40 mph gusts out of the north. If we do see light snow or flurries it'll likely be across northern El Paso county with little to no accumulation. As the winds die down tonight and the skies clear temperatures will fall quickly to the single digits.

PUEBLO: High: 45; Low: 5. Cold and windy today with no snow expected across Pueblo county. The winds will be strongest from the morning to early afternoon with 20 to 30 mph gusts out of the north.

CANON CITY: High: 45; Low: 18. Cold and windy today with light snow west of town into the Arkansas River valley off and on in the morning and afternoon. Monarch Pass will be difficult to drive over today, especially in the morning.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 29; Low: 8. Cold and windy today with a chance for flurries or light snow showers in the morning and early afternoon. If we do see any snow, accumulations should stay well below 1 inch.

TRI-LAKES: High: 20s; Low: >10. Cold and very windy today with 25 to 35 mph gusts out of the north in the morning. Light snow or flurries are possible behind our morning cold front with very little actual accumulation expected.

PLAINS: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Very windy and cold this morning with temperatures staying chilly all day. If we see any scattered showers or flurries today they'll be very light and likely not accumulate. Temperatures will fall into the low teens and single digits tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Windy and cold today with no snow expected in the southern stretch of I-25. We'll see temperatures fall into the teens tonight.

MOUNTAINS: High: 20s; Low: >10. Snow will continue to fall over the mountains with the heaviest snow out west over the Continental Divide and mountain passes like Monarch or Wolf Creek. Snow over the Sangres will be heavier from mid-mountain to summit with fall less into towns like La Veta. We'll stay cold and windy today with temperatures into the single digits tonight.

Extended Outlook:

Temperatures will start out in the teens and single digits Saturday with highs in the low 40s through the afternoon along I-25. We'll stay dry over the weekend with much warmer temperatures by Sunday.

We'll; stay well above average from Sunday through Tuesday of next week with Continental Divide snow next Wednesday. Very windy conditions are expected locally from Wednesday to Thursday of next week with no snow.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter