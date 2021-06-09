5 things you need to know for Wednesday, June 9

COLORADO SPRINGS — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your

City taking action against new Wienerschnitzel restaurant after long drive-thru lines cause traffic hazards, backups

Even several weeks after Wienerschnitzel returned to Colorado Springs for the first time in years, long drive-thru lines backing up into nearby thoroughfares show no sign of getting smaller, leading the city to take action.

Nostalgia is what drives these people to the newly-opened Wienerschnitzel at 4095 Austin Bluffs Parkway.

The restaurant is so popular, the drive-thru line spills out onto Austin Bluffs, backing up into one of the busiest intersections in town at Academy and Austin Bluffs.

Pueblo Police searching for man suspected of shooting off-duty firefighter

Pueblo Police are seeking the public's help in locating a shooting suspect.

According to Pueblo Police, officers responded to the 100 block of N. Main around 12:30 a.m. last Sunday to investigate a shooting. They discovered an off-duty Pueblo firefighter had been shot in the leg. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department Crimes Against Persons Section have identified the shooting suspect as 41-year-old Esteban Gallegos. An arrest warrant has been obtained for Gallegos for one count of First Degree Assault and eight counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder.

Deadly motorcycle accidents spark cry for change in Pueblo

Motorcycle accidents in Pueblo have been a common trend in just one week.

The Pueblo Police Department says this is a problem that requires everyone in Pueblo's efforts to help stop.

According to CDOT, 2020 was Colorado's deadliest year for motorcycle accidents as 137 motorcyclists died statewide.

Under Colorado law. motorcyclists over 18 years of age are only required to have a motorcycle endorsement and wear eye protection. Helmets, other safety gear, and continued professional training are recommended.

Colorado girl shares mental health journey in the wake of dramatic increase in pediatric behavioral health patients

The Behavioral Health Recovery Act, a dedicated 100 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan being spent on urgent mental health needs, has passed out of the Colorado State Legislature.

Before the bill passed, Children's Hospital Colorado pushed legislators to allocate more of the money to pediatric mental health needs. For the first time ever, on May 25, Children's Hospital declared a 'State of Emergency' for youth mental health.

The hospital system is seeing twice as many patients reporting increased anxiety, depression, or isolation when compared to numbers from before the pandemic. Behavioral health emergency department visits in 2021 have increased by 72% over the same time period two years ago.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

If you liked Tuesday's forecast, today should be just about the same! We'll be sunny and hot today, but most areas should come in just about one to two degrees cooler than yesterday.

Wildfire smoke in Arizona and New Mexico will probably make the mountains smoky and hazy again today with southwest jet stream flow transporting the smoke into Colorado.

