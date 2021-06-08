City taking action against new Wienerschnitzel restaurant after long drive-thru lines cause traffic hazards, backups

COLORADO SPRINGS — Even several weeks after Wienerschnitzel returned to Colorado Springs for the first time in years, long drive-thru lines backing up into nearby thoroughfares show no sign of getting smaller, leading the city to take action.

Nostalgia is what drives these people to the newly-opened Wienerschnitzel at 4095 Austin Bluffs Parkway.

“Years ago I used to love the Wienerschnitzel,” customer Shirley Walden said.

“It’s been a long time,” customer Brittney Gildner said.

Because the chance for a taste of home drives quite the hype.

“We used to go here when we lived in California,” customer Tiara Benson said.

“We’ve been waiting for over a couple months for this one to open,” Gildner said.

“It’s worth the wait,” Walden said.

Colorado Springs’ only Wienerschnitzel restaurant opened its doors near Academy and Austin Bluffs a couple weeks back.

“We’ve seen the line here the past couple of days,” customer David Nichols said.

The line--driving business, and also driving people crazy.

“I’d hate to get rear-ended for a hamburger,” Nichols said.

But it’s an all too real possibility. The restaurant is so popular, the drive-thru line spills out onto Austin Bluffs, backing up into one of the busiest intersections in town at Academy and Austin Bluffs.

News 5 crews witnessed multiple near-collisions Tuesday as drivers who found themself stuck in the drive-thru line bailed onto the middle and left lanes on Austin Bluffs.

“I’m always watching mirrors and always watching cars almost hitting other cars, so it’s pretty scary,” Priscilla Benson said.

The line is even causing Mountain Metro buses to load passengers in the middle lane of Austin Bluffs.

The issue is finally coming to a head. A spokesperson for the city’s traffic department says they have gotten so many complaints about the bottleneck, they’ve issued a warning, ordering the restaurant to utilize its second drive-thru lane, and put up signs and staff directing customers away from Austin Bluffs.

News 5 spoke to the Wienerschnitzel’s owners Tuesday, who are local franchisees and also operate a convenience store in town. They said they knew there would be crowds when they opened, but even this has surprised them.

They’re making some repairs after a car hit and destroyed the speaker for the restaurant’s second drive-thru lane.

According to a city spokesperson, the restaurant’s owners have told the city they plan to have the second drive-thru open again by Wednesday, hopefully alleviating the congestion. .

Because, while many are willing to brave it out--

“It probably is worth this hot dog, I haven’t had it for years,” Walden said.

--It’d be nice to get that chili cheese dog home in one piece.

“As long as we don’t get hit, I’m good,” Gildner said.

The restaurant’s owners say they have two more Wienerschnitzel locations in the works. Another one in Colorado Springs, and possibly one in Fountain.

