Deadly motorcycle accidents spark cry for change in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Motorcycle accidents in Pueblo have been a common trend in just one week.

On Monday, Pueblo has reportedly three separate motorcycle accidents throughout the day.

On Saturday, two people lost their lives while on motorcycles, after the Pueblo Police Department confirmed a woman under the influence ran a red light and hit the bikers. The family and friends of the victims hosted a vigil on Sunday night in their honor.

Some members of the biker community in Pueblo are ready to speak out about problem, how drivers can take more caution behind the wheel, and how motorcyclists can enjoy their rides more safely.

According to CDOT, 2020 was Colorado's deadliest year for motorcycle accidents as 137 motorcyclists died statewide.

Under Colorado law. motorcyclists over 18 years of age are only required to have a motorcycle endorsement and wear eye protection. Helmets, other safety gear, and continued professional training are recommended.

