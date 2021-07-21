5 things you need to know for Wednesday, July 21

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Flash Flood Watches are out in the western mountains today with hot and dry conditions expected across most of the eastern plains.

Storms today will be slow-moving and scattered from the mountains and out into the Pikes Peak Region. Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats today with a few storms pushing out strong winds.

_____

School districts await state guidance on face masks in classrooms

Colorado has released its COVID-19 guidance for back to school. The state says it will adopt the CDC recommendations that came out a couple of weeks ago. This includes asking all staff and students two years and older to wear a mask inside if they're not vaccinated, promoting hand-washing, and asking sick students to stay home.

The latest public health order in Colorado stated masks are not needed in school.

With the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading quickly, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends anyone above the age of two wear a mask while at school. The federal government has not endorsed the AAP mask recommendation for the fall semester.

_____

Garden of the Gods Rd to reopen Wednesday morning

Colorado Springs Utilities said Tuesday that all lanes of Garden of the Gods Rd will open on Wednesday at 6 a.m.

CSU said crews and contractors have been working around the clock and the last bit of new asphalt will cure overnight and be ready by Wednesday morning.

Eastbound lanes are still closed but two westbound lanes were reopened Saturday.

_____

Rental assistance available as deadline looms

As the eviction moratorium is set to expire at the end of the month, El Paso County officials say assistance is still available for those who need it.

There are certain requirements for people needing rental assistance. Some of the requirements include a change in income because of the impacts of the pandemic or if someone is facing homelessness.

Applications are open for aid for both landlords and tenants.

_____

Brisbane picked to host 2032 Olympics without a rival bid

The Australian city was the inevitable winner of a one-candidate race steered by the IOC to avoid rival bids.

The Games will go back to Australia 32 years after the popular 2000 Sydney Olympics. Melbourne hosted the Games in 1956.

Brisbane follows 2028 host Los Angeles in getting 11 years to prepare, winning in a new bidding format that let the IOC pick a preferred choice early.

Following this year's Olympics in Tokyo, Paris will host the Summer Games in 2024.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter