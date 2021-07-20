Rental assistance available as deadline looms

COLORADO — As the eviction moratorium is set to expire at the end of the month, El Paso County officials say assistance is still available for those who need it.

"This is considered one of the biggest issues we're facing right now," Eric Leonard, Housing Analyst with El Paso County who adds the need for housing assistance is a big concern among organizations working to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

Assistance is available through the state's Division of Housing (DOH).

"The money's available, there are millions of dollars available to people who have experienced past due rent, who are in danger of eviction," Leonard said.

There are certain requirements for people needing rental assistance. Some of the requirements include a change in income because of the impacts of the pandemic or if someone is facing homelessness.

Applications are open for aid for both landlords and tenants.