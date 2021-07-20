Watch
Garden of the Gods Rd expected to reopen Wednesday

Colorado Springs Fire Department
All traffic on Garden of the Gods on the west side of I-25 is being diverted due to a water main break hazard.
Water main break on Garden of the Gods
Posted at 7:34 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 21:38:42-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities said Monday that they plan to have all lanes of Garden of the Gods Rd open on Wednesday.

Eastbound lanes are still closed but two westbound lanes were reopened Saturday.

Last Tuesday afternoon, water flooded across Garden of the Gods Br between Chestnut St and Rusina Rd on the west side of Interstate 25 after a water main broke.

Crews had to dig up the road to locate the 24-inch mainline connection that was the source of the problem.

Many businesses in the area had to use alternate sources of water but CSU said they have restored water to most of them.

