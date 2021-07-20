School districts await state guidance on face masks in classrooms

SOUTHERN COLORADO — With the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading quickly, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends anyone above the age of two wear a mask while at school. The federal government has not endorsed the AAP mask recommendation for the fall semester.

Instead, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says masks should be worn in school settings by anyone above two years old who is not vaccinated. However, the latest public health order in Colorado stated masks are not needed in school. Based on a statement from Governor Jared Polis' office, that guidance could be changing very soon.

"We are working to finalize our school guidance and in the next couple of days, we will send it to you when it's ready. Colorado continues to align its guidance with the CDC which recommends that any unvaccinated person over the age of two continue to wear a mask indoors. We intend on publishing our school guidance that will reiterate CDC recommendations in the near future." Spokesperson, Governor Polis' Office

Since the Governor's Office plans on aligning their guidance with the CDC's, it could change what many school districts were planning when it comes to masks in the classroom.

For instance, Academy School District 20 (ASD20) says they exclusively follow state or local health department guidance. Earlier this month, they sent an update to parents, saying students, staff, and visitors do not have to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status. However, they also warned parents those guidelines could change at any time.

News5 spoke with Susan and Brad Mikaelian, who have four children in ASD20. Their two older children have been vaccinated. The Mikaelians said they understand the need for masks for students who are not vaccinated. "I know the risks to them are very low if they get COVID, however there are still some kids getting really sick from COVID, so if I can avoid that as a parent I would do that at any cost," said Susan.

The Mikaelians said they do know some parents who will not like the new mask requirements, because they would like their children to return to school with an increased sense of normalcy. Brad Mikaelian said he would do whatever it takes to avoid another year like 2020.

One of their children, Luke Mikaelian, said he would rather wear a mask and be in school than do online schooling. "Once I'm partly through the day, I get quite used to it," said Luke, who is entering fourth grade in the fall.

In Pueblo, School Districts 60 and 70 said they are waiting on updated guidance from the state or a local health department before finalizing their mask guidelines.