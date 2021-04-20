5 things you need to know for Tuesday, April 20

COLORADO SPRINGS — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Tuesday, April 20.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

We had a wild swing of weather from Monday into Tuesday morning. Temperatures hit the 50s and 60s Monday afternoon with snow falling overnight through early Tuesday morning. Snow accumulations came in on the low end in the Pikes Peak Region with only around one to two inches across the majority of town, but icy pavement is here as advertised.

Icy roadways will be a problem all morning due to extremely cold air temperatures in the 20s and teens. We'll see only a small amount of daytime warmth today, but we should get warm enough to get the roads wet in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the 30s and a few lower 40s. There is a small chance for a few mountain flurries tonight, but most of the region will be dry and any mountain snow would be minimal. We'll be cold again tonight with lows back in the lower 20s.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

_____

Pursuit ends with officer-involved shooting on I-25 in Colorado Springs

Monday's pursuit and shooting involving a Fountain Police Department officer are under investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

According to CSPD, Colorado State Patrol Troopers were in pursuit of a robbery suspect out of Pueblo West. The chase passed through Fountain where a local officer joined the pursuit.

Troopers tried to use stop sticks to end the pursuit near Garden of the Gods, but it was the use of a cruiser to ram the suspect that ended the chase near the intersection with N. Academy Blvd.

The suspect was shot at least once by the Fountain PD officer after being given verbal commands. The suspect is now in a local hospital. The officer is on paid leave, per policy.

_____

Pueblo County Board of Health announces local COVID-19 dial

Following the State of Colorado retiring its COVID dial and shifting control of the COVID response to local governments, the Pueblo County Board of Health on April 19 approved a public health order creating a local dial.

The County said the local order is supported by officials from the City of Pueblo, Pueblo County, local hospitals, law enforcement, and other community stakeholders. The Pueblo County Dial will be in place until at least May 15.

According to the County, the local dial outlines restrictions at each level of the dial based on certain community metrics related to COVID transmission. The County is currently in Level Yellow.

Find the Pueblo County Dial here. A dashboard with daily updates of local metrics is available on pueblohealth.org.

READ MORE on the retirement of the state dial and local restrictions enacted.

_____

Jury concludes first day of deliberating in Derek Chauvin trial without verdict

Jrors in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin will resume with the second day of deliberations Tuesday morning.

Chauvin is facing second-and third-degree murder and manslaughter charges in the death of Floyd. Widely-shared bystander video showed Chauvin and other officers on top of Floyd for more than nine minutes, including Chauvin with his knee on the man's neck and back.

Prosecutors say this position, with a knee on his neck, and holding Floyd down on the pavement for so long is what caused his death, by asphyxiation. The defense argued there were other contributing factors in Floyd's death, including health concerns and drug use.

The defense and prosecution both presented their closing statements today, giving the jury the case around 5 p.m. Monday. The jury needs to come to a unanimous decision on the charges.

Watch coverage from CourtTV.

____

News5 Investigates: Steel City Solar finishes homeowner's solar system after previous company walked off the job

Earlier this month, our investigative team met with Jeff Lamborn at his Fremont County home after he spent two years trying to get his solar system installed and working.

The delayed project left him paying his normal utilities bills plus monthly loan payments for the solar system.

Sopris Solar, the first company Lamborn signed the contract with walked off the job.

Blue Sky Solar, the second company contracted to come in and finish the work, also vanished---leaving Lamborn with a solar system that was essentially useless.

That's when James Brown, the owner of Steel City Solar watched our original report and decided to volunteer his time and materials to get the job done.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter