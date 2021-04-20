Pueblo County Board of Health announces local COVID dial

Watch
Following the State of Colorado retiring its COVID dial and shifting control of the COVID response to local governments, the Pueblo County Board of Health on April 19 approved a public health order creating a local dial.
Posted at 10:17 PM, Apr 19, 2021
PUEBLO COUNTY — Following the State of Colorado retiring its COVID dial and shifting control of the COVID response to local governments, the Pueblo County Board of Health on April 19 approved a public health order creating a local dial.

The County said the local order is supported by officials from the City of Pueblo, Pueblo County, local hospitals, law enforcement, and other community stakeholders.

According to the County, the local dial outlines restrictions at each level of the dial based on certain community metrics related to COVID transmission. The County is currently in Level Yellow.

Find the Pueblo County Dial here.

A dashboard with daily updates of local metrics is available on pueblohealth.org.

The Pueblo County Dial will be in place until at least May 15.

