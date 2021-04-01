News 5 Investigates: Two years later, Solar customer still waiting on project to be finished

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Buying solar panels is a big investment---often costing customers thousands of dollars.

Two years after making that investment, Jeff Lamborn says he still is not getting what he purchased.

"I was hoping to curb my electric bills because they were up to $200 a month," Lamborn said. "I believe that this is part of the future."

While solar may indeed be part of the future, his system still isn't hooked up.

The unfinished project has left him with his normal utilities bill plus monthly payments for solar panels that are considered "useless" for now.

"With everything going on, I'm paying my electric bill plus my solar bill," Lamborn said. "Instead of $200, I'm paying $350-$360."

Lamborn says he signed a contract with Sopris Solar in December 2018.

A year later, no progress was made on the project.

The company eventually outsourced the project to a company called Blue Sky Solar.

"I've been calling them once to twice a week, every week to see where we are at," Lamborn said. "No one gets back to you. Somebody said I needed to call KOAA Channel 5."

When we met with Lamborn at his home, it appeared the solar project was near completion. However, there was no solar meter anywhere to be found on the property.

News 5 Investigates reached out to Black Hills Energy. A spokesperson said that Blue Sky Solar hasn't signed off on the project and filled out the required paperwork they need in order to come out and install the meter.

We then contacted Blue Sky Solar for comment via email and by phone.

A customer service representative told us last week that they are well aware of Lamborn's case and are working to resolve it as soon as possible.

"It's frustrating because I know I should be getting something that I'm not," Lamborn's said.

Blue Sky Solar has not responded to a follow-up inquiry asking for a date when Lamborn's solar system can be "online".

A phone call seeking comment from a manager with Blue Sky Solar has not been returned.

It's also important to note that Sopris Solar, the original solar company that took on Lamborn's project has been at the center of several News 5 investigations in the past.

Jo Self contacted News 5 Investigates for help after major delays in getting her solar system set up.

To make matters worse, Sopris failed to pay a third-party company that installed the panels which resulted in a lien being placed on her home.

After our original story aired, Scot Birrell, the new owner of Sopris Solar called the homeowner directly and wanted to make things right.

"He says he wanted to get this off their record because it was impacting their business very negatively," Jo Self told News 5 in an interview.

After months of back and forth communication, we are happy to report that Sopris Solar did take care of this customer's case by reimbursing her for the cost to remove the lien.

We have not yet received a response from Sopris Solar regarding Lamborn's case.

Do you have a problem or issue you'd like News 5 Investigates to look into? Email us: News5Investigates@KOAA.com