Pursuit ends on I-25 in Colorado Springs, northbound lanes closed

Adam Knapik
Scene of crash following police pursuit that ended on I-25 in Colorado Springs.
Posted at 6:21 PM, Apr 19, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — Northbound I-25 is closed in the area of Woodmen Road Monday evening for police activity.

According to Colorado State Patrol, a robbery in Pueblo around 5 p.m. turned into a pursuit up northbound I-25.

The pursuit ended on I-25 near Woodmen after law enforcement deployed stop sticks, disabling the fleeing vehicle.

State Patrol said shortly after the stop sticks were deployed there were reports of shots fired. At this time it is unclear who fired, but State Patrol also said that life-saving efforts were being performed on the individual that was in the fleeing vehicle.

At approximately 6 p.m., State Patrol said there was no estimated time of reopening the northbound lanes of the highway.

News 5 will update this story once more information becomes available.

