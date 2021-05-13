5 Things You Need to Know for Thursday, May 13

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your

_____

Pfizer vaccine now available to those 12 and older at UCHealth

The CDC is accepting the recommendation of their advisory panel and is now recommending the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people as young as 12.

UCHealth announced Wednesday they will begin offering vaccinations to any Colorado residents 12 or older on Thursday. In the announcement, UCHealth said Clinical trials for this vaccine have shown 100 percent efficacy for this age group. Individuals ages 16 and older have already been able to get the vaccine from UCHealth.

_____

Colorado Springs feels the effects of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown

Five days after the Colonial Pipeline shuts down, drivers in Colorado Springs are experience long lines at the gas pump.

The Colonial Pipeline delivers close to 45 percent of the fuel consumed on the East Coast. The pipeline's computer system was hit by a cyberattack on Friday, resulting in the shutdown.

AAA says it is unlikely for the state of Colorado to experience fuel shortages, like what's happened on the East Coast. However, Colorado drivers should anticipate higher gas prices.

_____

Proposed tax would go to improving roads in Pueblo

A proposed new tax could improve roads and transportation around Pueblo.

Mayor Nick Gradisar wants voters in November to decide whether to approve a half-cent sales tax that would go toward street repairs and transportation projects.

The Mayor said the new tax would raise more than $9 million per year and would replace the street utility enterprise which brings in close to $3 million per year.

_____

Restaurants to hire on the spot at job fair

More than 30 local restaurants and businesses have teamed up to hold a hiring event Thursday morning in Colorado Springs. The job fair will be held at the Pinery at the Hill at 775 W. Bijou Street from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Mackenzie Tamayo, the COVID-19 Program Manager for the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) said there's a shortage of employees in Colorado's restaurant and hospitality industries. These businesses have lost roughly 30 percent of their workforce during the pandemic, or about 70,000 positions statewide.

The locally owned businesses participating in the job fair are looking to fill more than 100 openings.

_____

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

The forecast is looking pretty nice today and a lot wetter in the extended. We'll see some of the best weather of the month today with more sun in the skies and highs in the 70s across the plains. We'll still get cloudy in the afternoon but we should stay dry across most of the region.

Tomorrow looks pretty similar with temperatures warming into the 70s, but we have a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, some of our storms being strong to severe out in the eastern plains.

_____

