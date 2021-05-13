Colorado Springs feels the effects of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown

COLORADO SPRINGS — Five days after the Colonial Pipeline shuts down, drivers in Colorado Springs are experience long lines at the gas pump.

The Colonial Pipeline delivers close to 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast.

The pipeline's computer system was hit by a cyberattack on Friday, resulting in the shutdown.

Although the pipeline does not serve in Colorado, the state is feeling the impacts.

"I have come here for twenty years and have never had to wait 20 minutes," said Jody Harbin, Colorado Springs community member.

"All the markets are so tied together. When one area experiences a little shortage, other areas start covering for it," said Charles Ochs, President at Acorn Petroleum.

Triple A says it is unlikely for the state of Colorado to experience fuel shortages, like what's happened on the East Coast.

However, Colorado drivers should anticipate higher gas prices.

"It's not going to be a dollar or 80 cents, it might go up 35 to 40 cents," said Ochs.

Prices have gone up about a dollar and a half since last May, however COVID-19 played a major role in that, not as many drivers were out.

"With a year coming off of where people didn't go anywhere, people are going to go," said Harbin.

Now as places have opened up, Triple A expects 9 in 10 Memorial Day travelers to hit the road this year.

Another reason why you might pay a couple extra dollars at the pump.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter