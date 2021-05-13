Pfizer vaccine now available to those 12 and older at UCHealth

COLORADO SPRINGS — UCHealth announced Wednesday that following the authorization by the FDA to allow the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents age 12 through 15 and approval by the CDC, they will begin offering vaccinations to any Colorado residents 12 or older on Thursday.

In the announcement, UCHealth said Clinical trials for this vaccine have shown 100% efficacy for this age group. Individuals ages 16 and older have already been able to get the vaccine from UCHealth.

There are two options to get the COVID-19 vaccine at UCHealth clinics. People can schedule an appointment through My Health Connection, or they can walk in to any UCHealth vaccine clinic. To find a list of clinic locations or schedule an appointment, go to www.uchealth.org/covidvaccine.

Parental consent is required for anyone 12-17-years-old and parents or guardians should accompany adolescents for their first dose.

“UCHealth has been preparing for several weeks to be able to offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection prevention for UCHealth.