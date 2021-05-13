Proposed tax would go to improving roads in Pueblo

PUEBLO — A proposed new tax could improve roads and transportation around Pueblo.

Mayor Nick Gradisar wants voters in November to decide whether to approve a half-cent sales tax that would go toward street repairs and transportation projects.

The Mayor said the new tax would raise more than $9 million per year and would replace the street utility enterprise which brings in close to $3 million per year.

"We understand that nobody likes to raise taxes, but if we want to get the streets in the condition they need to be for the people that travel on them, mostly for our residents, but also people who come here and shop, we need to raise some money to do that," Gradisar said.

Gradisar said he wants to hear the public's and city council's opinions on this proposal before putting it on the ballot.