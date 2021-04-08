5 things you need to know for Thursday April 8

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday, April 8.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Today is probably going to be one of the nicer days in our next 7 day stretch with pleasant temperatures and less wind over the region compared to yesterday. We still will have gusty winds in the mountains and valleys as well as the northeast corner of the state.

Red Flag warnings are in effect across most of the region from Fremont County to the San Luis Valley, around Walsenburg, and east from east well up north to Sterling. Grass areas are the most primed spots to catch fire and burn today.

We'll see highs in the 60s and 70s in the plains. A cold front tomorrow morning will bring a windy start to Friday and we could see areas of snow and flurries behind the front along and east of the Palmer Divide.

The Rebound Colorado: Nonprofit helping with rise of domestic violence during pandemic

As we work to rebound from the effects of the pandemic, we want to raise awareness about domestic violence, as numbers are up compared to previous years.

Kingdom Builder’s Family Life Center was founded in 2013 by Lisa Jenkins. She’s a domestic violence survivor who found her calling in helping others break the cycle of abuse.

They help with everything from legal fees, housing, emotional support to job help, getting people in a safe house, and more.

All-day long on News5, Elizabeth Watts will bring you the stories of how the organization is helping men and women to break free from abusive relationships.

Pueblo business owners frustrated at move to Level Yellow

Pueblo County is now operating in Level Yellow on the state's COVID-19 dial. However, since the county moved to Level Blue two months ago, the state's restrictions for each level have changed.

"It's been a roller coaster. We don't really know where we fit on the scale. We realize that when people come in and paint they're spending a couple of hours with us, so we figured we're probably more of a restaurant," said Lara Craddock, owner of the paint-your-own-pottery studio Fire Playce.

According to the most recent chart outlining the restrictions, "effective April 4, 2021" restaurants and seated indoor events in Level Yellow can return to 50% capacity or 150 people per room, whichever is less.

On top of the dial move, the state previously noted that they will be retiring the entire COVID-19 dial system on April 16. The Pueblo County Health Department issued a statement to News 5, clarifying that the county's move back to Level Yellow was the state's decision. Currently, Pueblo County is at 177.9 cases per 100,000 people and the county needs to be below 100 to stay in blue.

The entire list COVID-19 Dial requirements and restrictions can be found here.

Festival organizers ready post-pandemic plans

The summer of 2021 is shaping up to look a lot more like 2019. This week the Colorado Renaissance Festival announced its 8-week run starting July 3rd. On August 20th and 21st, Woodland Park will host the annual Salute to American Veterans Motorcycle Rally and POW/MIA Recognition Ride. Then in September, the roasters will be rolling at the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival.

No capacity limits expected at any of these events.

As COVID-19 vaccination rates increase, organizers are looking ahead to a time when virus restrictions are gone.

While the motorcycle rally in Cripple Creek was canceled last summer, the Recognition Ride still took place. Organizer Jim Wear said this year's rally will take place at Memorial Park in Woodland Park.

He expects a smaller crowd because the venue itself is smaller. However, around 1,500 people took part in last summer's ride, and Wear points out that no COVID-19 cases came out of it.

"We have to allow free-thinking adult Americans to make the best choice for themselves and we have to exercise some personal responsibility."

E-bikes soon allowed on almost all local trails and parks

More bike traffic is coming to trails in Colorado Springs as a year-long pilot program brings e-bikes into the mix in May 2021.

Right now, urban trails such as Pikes Peak Greenway, Cottonwood Creek Trail, Homestead Trail, or Midland Trail are the only trails Class 1 e-bikes riders can utilize. Class 1 bikes are pedal-assist units.

The program introduced by the City Parks and Staff will allow those Class 1 e-bikes to be ridden on soft-surfaced trails, such as Red Rock Canyon Open Space, North Cheyenne Canyon, and Ute Valley Park.

The program will also allow Class 2 e-bikes (throttle assist) on urban trails. The speed limit for the e-bikes will remain at 15mph.

Click here to read more on the City of Colorado Springs e-bike policies.

