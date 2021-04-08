E-bikes soon allowed on almost all local trails and parks

COLORADO SPRINGS — More bike traffic may soon be coming to trails in Colorado Springs.

A new year-long pilot program will allow e-bikes on almost all of the trails and parks in the city.

Right now urban trails such as Pikes Peak Greenway, Cottonwood Creek Trail, Homestead Trail, or Midland Trail are the only trails Class 1 e-bikes can ride on.

"I have no problem with that on urban trails. I think that is more what e-bikes are suited for," said Chuck Thompson, avid biker.

However, starting on May 31, 2021, a new pilot program, introduced by the City Parks and Staff, will allow those Class 1 e-bikes to be ridden on soft-surfaced trails.

A few of the soft-surfaced trails in the city are Red Rock Canyon Open Space, North Cheyenne Canyon, and Ute Valley Park.

"I think adding the e-bikes in there will add more conflict than we are used to," said Thompson.

While the program has some bikers, like Thompson, a bit uncertain, it has others excited.

"We wanted to go up in the mountains, not really high, but we wanted to go up there on our bikes. We didn't want to have to pedal up the mountains, so we got e-bikes for that very reason," said Sonya Leverton, e-bike rider.

The program will also allow Class 2 e-bikes on urban trails.

"We didn't want to pedal all the way up, so we could do the pedal assist on these," said Leverton.

According to Susan Davies, executive director of Trails and Open Space Coalition, the city is urging local trails and parks to have clear signage for bikers to know whether or not a Class 1 or Class 2 e-bike is permitted.

"There are a lot of people walking, bike riders, dogs, and stuff like that. Just be careful. Show kindness to your neighbors," said Leverton.

The speed limit for the e-bikes will reamain at 15mph. according to Davies.

