Festival organizers ready post pandemic plans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The summer of 2021 is shaping up to look a lot more like 2019. This week the Colorado Renaissance Festival announced its 8-week run starting July 3rd.

On August 20th and 21st, Woodland Park will host the annual Salute to American Veterans Motorcycle Rally and POW/MIA Recognition Ride. Then in September, the roasters will be rolling at the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival.

No capacity limits expected at any of these events.

"We're planning a full-scale festival this year," said Donielle Kitzman, Vice President of the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce.

As COVID-19 vaccination rates increase, Kitzman and others are looking ahead to a time when virus restrictions are gone.

"All indications are from the state level are that later on this summer to fall, things will be looking a lot brighter for us. So, that's why we're planning a full-scale chile festival," she said.

While the rally in Cripple Creek was canceled last summer, the Recognition Ride still took place. Organizer Jim Wear said this year's rally will take place at Memorial Park in Woodland Park.

"We won't have quite the number of features and we don't expect quite the number of people as we do in a typical year, but we are going to hold the rally in Woodland Park," Wear said.

He expects a smaller crowd because the venue itself is smaller. However, around 1,500 people took part in last summer's ride, and Wear points out that no COVID cases came out of it.

"We have to allow free-thinking adult Americans to make the best choice for themselves and we have to exercise some personal responsibility."

Kitzman points out that state and local leaders have signaled a change in restrictions is on the horizon.

"Right now, there are no capacity limits for outdoor events, we know the COVID Dial is going away here in another week potentially and that conversation will be left to county government to discuss."