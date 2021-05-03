5 things you need to know for Monday, May 3

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, May 3.

Heavy rain has fallen overnight from southern Colorado up to Denver, and we even have snow out there!

Most of our region will see just rain today, but snow levels will fall down to the Monument and Black Forest elevations of 7,000 feet at times.

Snow accumulations will be focused at 8,000 feet or higher. At those elevations, we could see anywhere from 3 to 7 inches of snow.

We'll be dry tonight but there will be areas of freezing, so be careful with sensitive outdoor plants in the Pikes Peak Region.

Governor Polis extends statewide mask mandate another 30 days

Sunday afternoon, Governor Polis extended the statewide mask mandate, which was also set to expire the same day.

The indoor mask mandate remains in effect for all schools and counties with greater than 35 cases per 100,000 people.

The order is amended to allow indoor spaces where there are more than 10 people, so long as at least 80% of those individuals are fully vaccinated.

CBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Canon City

A man is dead and another injured following an officer-involved shooting late Saturday evening in Cañon City. According to a news release issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, two members of Cañon City Police Department were attempting to make contact with the driver of a 1999 Infiniti at around 10:00 p.m. near the Quality Inn motel along US Hwy 50 and Dozier Avenue.

At some point, shots were fired. The 28-year-old driver was later pronounced dead. A 20-year old male passenger was also shot. The bureau said he is expected to survive his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the police contact and the shooting are under investigation. The CBI is investigating the incident at the request of the Cañon City Police Department.

The two officers were not injured during the incident. They have been placed on administrative leave per department policy. Additional details will be released as they become available.

Pueblo West residents concerned after water bills sent to wrong customers

Water customers in the Pueblo West Metropolitan District say they were sent someone else’s bill this past billing period. Now they want to know who got their bill, and what can they do with it?

Mike and Mary Lammert tell News5 they were surprised when they received their electronic water bill last week stating the usual “your bill is ready to view online” from the Pueblo West Metropolitan District’s billing department.

But when they opened the email the couple says it was completely blank. Then they got another email, this time with a bill attached, but with another customers's name, account information, and address

In a Pueblo West Facebook group they saw a post asking if anyone else experienced the same issue. Dozens of people responded saying they too got someone else’s bill.

The Pueblo West Metropolitan District sent out a statement, letting customers know the problem was a result of a switch to a new billing system, and they should disregard the first two emails.

While it’s not a social security card or a bank statement, a water bill could hold some value for identity thieves. In Colorado, they can be used as part of a way to show proof of residence to get a drivers license, and even register to vote.

May is National Foster Care Month

News 5's Renae Skinner spoke with a local woman on why she decided to become a foster mom. Lynette Johnson of Colorado Springs has fostered two children so far.

The pediatric nurse explains she's always loved kids and had a place in her heart to be a foster mom to children with special needs.

Even though you may have a good heart, Lynette warns not every story has a happy ending and there are plenty of challenges foster care parents face, especially when a child has been through trauma.

Lynette says once you provide a child with a stable home and loving environment, kids will feel safer, and in the end, it is so rewarding.

The process to become a foster care parent is lengthy and in-depth. It requires a background check, an application, training, and more.

Kids Crossing helps connect foster care families connect with kids who need homes. If you have more questions you can visit their website or call 719-667-7046.

