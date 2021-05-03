CBI investigates officer involved shooting in Canon City

FREMONT COUNTY, Colorado — A man is dead and another injured following an officer-involved shooting late Saturday evening in Cañon City. According to a news release issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, two members of Cañon City Police Department were attempting to make contact with the driver of a 1999 Infiniti at around 10:00 p.m. near the Quality Inn motel along US Hwy 50 and Dozier Avenue.

At some point, shots were fired. The 28-year-old driver was later pronounced dead. A 20-year old male passenger was also shot. The bureau said he is expected to survive his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the police contact and the shooting are under investigation. The CBI is investigating the incident at the request of the Cañon City Police Department.

The two officers were not injured during the incident. They have been placed on administrative leave per department policy. Additional details will be released as they become available.