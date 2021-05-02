Pueblo West residents concerned after water bills sent to wrong customers

PUEBLO WEST — Water customers in the Pueblo West Metropolitan District say they were sent someone else’s bill this past billing period. Now they want to know--who got their bill, and what can they do with it?

Pueblo West resident Mike Lammert and his wife Mary were surprised when they received their electronic water bill last week.

They got their usual email with the subject line “your bill is ready to view online” from the Pueblo West Metropolitan District’s billing department. But when they opened the email--

“It didn’t say a thing,” Lammert said.

It was completely blank.

Then, they got another email--this time with a bill attached.

“It had someone else’s name,” he said.

The problem was, they got someone else’s bill, complete with their account information, name and address.

“We thought it was just a mistake they had made,” Lammert said.

That was until they saw a post in a Pueblo West Facebook group asking if anyone else experienced the same issue. Dozens of people responded saying they too got someone else’s bill.

Bernadette Mirelez was one of them.

“Oddly enough we got three emails,” Mirelez said. “First one was blank, then the second one belong to somebody else… then the third one of course was an updated water bill, it was correct.”

But that wasn’t the last of it.

“We got an apology email after that,” Lammert said.

The Pueblo West Metropolitan District sent out a statement, letting customers know the problem was a result of a switch to a new billing system, and they should disregard the first two emails.

“You know, stuff happens,” Mirelez said. “But my thing was, I wonder if somebody got my water bill?”

While it’s not a social security card or a bank statement, a water bill could hold some value for identity thieves.

In Colorado they can be used as part of a way to show proof of residence to get a drivers license, and even register to vote.

“Hopefully whoever got my bill is not somebody who would use that information against me,” Mirelez said.

