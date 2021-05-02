Governor Polis extends statewide mask mandate another 30 days

EL PASO COUNTY — Sunday afternoon, Governor Polis extended the statewide mask mandate, which was also set to expire the same day.

The indoor mask mandate remains in effect for all schools and counties with greater than 35 cases per 100,000 people.

The order is amended to allow indoor spaces where there are more than 10 people, so long as at least 80% of those individuals are fully vaccinated.

Governor Polid Governor Polis, immediate release, mask mandate extension

Bread and Butter Neighborhood Market, a local grocery store, says they will continue to ask patrons to wear masks before coming inside, even after the mandate is lifted.

"We feel that it is important, until the community is more vaccinated, it is a way to keep ourselves safe," said Stacy Poore, co-owner of Bread and Butter Neighborhood Market.

Other businesses, like the Triple Nickel Tavern, say when that day comes they plan to leave it up to their customers.

"For us we are really excited to not police our customers as much and return to some normalcy," said Taylor Mathis, bartender at the Triple Nickel.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter