5 things you need to know for Friday, April 9

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

A cold front will be moving in from the north and we should see quite the chance in temperatures behind it. Today will be chilly with strong, gusty winds out of the north, but we should stay dry in most of the region.

There could be a few stray showers and sprinkles along the Palmer Divide, but nothing should fall south of the Divide.

Temperatures will warm into the 50s today with a stray 60 out there, but it'll feel much chillier overall wtih highs in the 50s across much of the lower elevations. We'll be cold and calm tonight with lows in the 20s.

Colorado officials predict another year of intense wildfires after record-setting 2020

It is going to be another summer with a higher than normal risk for wildfires in Colorado. “A seemingly minor act can cause great devastation in our state,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

The Governor and state fire prevention leaders met to discuss Colorado's fire forecast and plan to prevent more massive fires like the ones that have scorched Colorado in recent years.

The three largest fires in recorded Colorado history burned during the summer of 2020. "We're seeing a similar type of framing to look at for 2021…a lot like 2020," said Mike Morgan, the director of the Division of Fire Prevention and Control. “Since the 1970s, our fire seasons have expanded. They’re over 78 days longer. We’re having fire years, not fire seasons anymore. ”

Should current long-term forecasts hold up, the DFPC says southeast Colorado is likely to see above-average fire potential into April, and the rest of southern Colorado could see “an earlier than normal start to the core fire season” in late May.

Pueblo family perplexed by proposed plea in domestic violence homicide

Nicole Stephenson was seriously injured after an assault in late January of 2020, and succumbed to her injuries a few weeks later in a Denver hospital on February 19.

After Stephenson's death, her ex-boyfriend Nathan Turner's charge was amended to second-degree murder. However, according to the Colorado Judicial Department, a proposed plea agreement was filed in the case on March 17.

News5 called the 10th Judicial District, and spoke to a clerk who explained a charge listed in the proposed plea agreement is manslaughter, which is a Class 4 felony. Class 4 felonies typically carry a two to six year prison sentence.

The 10th Judicial District Attorney said he cannot comment on this case, because of a court order.

Stephenson's father, Francisco Vargas, said she was his only child. He was a single parent, who was granted custody of Stephenson when she was in fourth grade. "A father loves his daughter. Never expects anything like this to happen to her," said Vargas.

Ski Report: last ski weekend at Monarch, Beaver Creek and Keystone

Over the past week, the snowpack has decreased by about 10 inches in the high country due to warmer spring weather. Very minimal new snow is expected through the weekend.

A windy cold front will make for a cooler Friday with clouds and isolated light snow showers in the mountains.

Saturday will be bright and warmer, with 40s and 50s for many ski areas. Winds will be gusting in the 20-30 mph range.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and mild once again but much windier, especially for the front range mountains.

Retired Pueblo teacher donates huge collection of instruments to Title 1 schools

A retired music teacher, still helping students all across Colorado? That's music to Pueblo's ears!

Rocky DeNiro and his wife just donated a collection of instruments to the Bringing Music to Life instrument drive - So many in fact, that District 60 has received over 100 donations in the last couple of days.

The Bringing Music to Life program disperses donations to schools in need all across Colorado. Pueblo Academy of Arts in District 60 has been a recipient of the program's donations in years past.

The donated instruments are given out based on teacher applications. If you are interested in applying for your school, click here.

