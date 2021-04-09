High wildfire danger forecasted for Colorado

COLORADO — It is going to be another summer with higher than normal risk for wildfires in Colorado. “A seemingly minor act can cause great devastation in our state,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis. The Governor and state fire prevention leaders met Thursday to discuss Colorado's fire forecast and plans to prevent more massive fires like the ones that have scorched Colorado in recent years.

The three largest fires in recorded Colorado history burned during the summer of 2020. "We're seeing similar type of framing to look at for 2021…a lot like 2020," said Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Director, Mike Morgan.

The difference for 2021 is a beefed-up prevention and suppression strategy. "We are actually in the middle of a metamorphosis of the change of the culture of how we respond to wildland fire," said Colorado Department of Public Safety, Executive Director, Stan Hilkey.

Funding for a new Firehawk helicopter has been approve by the State Legislature and Governor. It is for fast attacks on newly started fires. "Aggressive initial attack is what we should be doing on threatening fire. What that means is we're trying to provide more resources to the local fire chiefs and the local Sheriff's to keep fires from getting large," said Morgan. The helicopter adds to other air resources.

The state’s fire budget also expanded to extend the length of contracts for other firefighting equipment. In addition the state legislature approved money to expand fire mitigation programs.

“Approximately two-point-nine million people live in Colorado’s wildland urban interface and that has increased from two million just five years ago,” said Polis. Colorado’s rapidly expanding population has to be considered in many facets of a comprehensive wildfire plan. Fires threaten homes and property. A large number of wildfires are caused by people being careless. Residents of Colorado are also the most important fire prevention resource.

