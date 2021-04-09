Retired Pueblo teacher donates huge collection of instruments to Title 1 schools

PUEBLO — A retired music teacher, still helping student all across Colorado? That's music to Pueblo's ears!

Rocky DeNiro and his wife just donated a collection of instruments to the Bringing Music to Life instrument drive - So many in fact, that District 60 has received over 100 donations in the last couple of days.

Rocco was my music instructor 52 years ago (b-flat horns). What a lifetime of service! https://t.co/AloyBLmXXm — Steve Henson (@SteveHensonME) April 7, 2021

“He has always been very active with 'Teaching children music ' is how he always used to say it!” recounted Lymon Bushkovski. Bushkovski is currently the Music Professor at Pueblo Academy of Arts, but worked with DeNiro in the past.

“To know that Rocky Deniro has donated those instruments and that will spread the seed of his teaching children music across the state, wherever they may land, is very gratifying! “

The Bringing Music to Life program disperses donations to schools in need all across Colorado. Pueblo Academy of Arts in District 60 has been a recipient of the program's donations in years past.

“It not only benefits my school and my own band room, but it benefits my colleagues and my peers across the district and students across the city of Pueblo," said Bushkovski.

The donated instruments are given out based on teacher applications. If you are interested in applying for your school, click here.

