Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Retired Pueblo teacher donates huge collection of instruments to Title 1 schools

items.[0].image.alt
Natalie Chuck
A room full of instruments donated to the Bringing Music to Life drive and given to Pueblo's Academy of Arts
2021 marks Bringing Music to Life's 11th annual instrument drive
Posted at 6:02 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 20:02:48-04

PUEBLO — A retired music teacher, still helping student all across Colorado? That's music to Pueblo's ears!

Rocky DeNiro and his wife just donated a collection of instruments to the Bringing Music to Life instrument drive - So many in fact, that District 60 has received over 100 donations in the last couple of days.

“He has always been very active with 'Teaching children music ' is how he always used to say it!” recounted Lymon Bushkovski. Bushkovski is currently the Music Professor at Pueblo Academy of Arts, but worked with DeNiro in the past.

“To know that Rocky Deniro has donated those instruments and that will spread the seed of his teaching children music across the state, wherever they may land, is very gratifying! “

The Bringing Music to Life program disperses donations to schools in need all across Colorado. Pueblo Academy of Arts in District 60 has been a recipient of the program's donations in years past.

“It not only benefits my school and my own band room, but it benefits my colleagues and my peers across the district and students across the city of Pueblo," said Bushkovski.

The donated instruments are given out based on teacher applications. If you are interested in applying for your school, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community