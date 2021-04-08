Ski Report: last ski weekend at Monarch, Beaver Creek and Keystone

Over the past week, the snowpack has decreased by about 10 inches in the high country due to warmer spring weather. Very minimal new snow is expected through the weekend.

A windy cold front will make for a cooler Friday with clouds and isolated light snow showers in the mountains.

Saturday will be bright and warmer, with 40s and 50s for many ski areas. Winds will be gusting in the 20-30 mph range.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and mild once again but much windier, especially for the front range mountains.

Arapahoe Basin TBD Aspen Mountain Closed Aspen Highlands April 18 Buttermilk Closed Beaver Creek April 11 Breckenridge May 31 Cooper April 18 Copper Mountain April 25 Crested Butte Closed Echo Mountain April 18 Eldora April 18 Granby Ranch Closed Hesperus Closed Howelson Hill Closed Kendall Mountain TBD Keystone April 11 Loveland Ski Area Early May Monarch Mountain April 11 Powderhorn March 28 Purgatory April 18 Silverton TBD Snowmass April 25 Steamboat April 11 Sunlight Closed Telluride Closed Vail April 18 Winter Park April 25, Mary Jane May 9 Wolf Creek Closed

