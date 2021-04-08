Watch
Ski Report: last ski weekend at Monarch, Beaver Creek and Keystone

Kathleen Young
Keystone Resort
Posted at 3:13 PM, Apr 08, 2021
Over the past week, the snowpack has decreased by about 10 inches in the high country due to warmer spring weather. Very minimal new snow is expected through the weekend.

A windy cold front will make for a cooler Friday with clouds and isolated light snow showers in the mountains.

Saturday will be bright and warmer, with 40s and 50s for many ski areas. Winds will be gusting in the 20-30 mph range.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and mild once again but much windier, especially for the front range mountains.

Arapahoe BasinTBD
Aspen MountainClosed
Aspen HighlandsApril 18
ButtermilkClosed
Beaver CreekApril 11
BreckenridgeMay 31
CooperApril 18
Copper MountainApril 25
Crested ButteClosed
Echo MountainApril 18
EldoraApril 18
Granby RanchClosed
HesperusClosed
Howelson HillClosed
Kendall MountainTBD
KeystoneApril 11
Loveland Ski AreaEarly May
Monarch MountainApril 11
PowderhornMarch 28
PurgatoryApril 18
SilvertonTBD
SnowmassApril 25
SteamboatApril 11
SunlightClosed
TellurideClosed
VailApril 18
Winter ParkApril 25, Mary Jane May 9
Wolf CreekClosed

