5 Things To Know Before You Go March 5, 2025

Mellow Wednesday Ahead, With Near Average Highs

Dry conditions will prevail on Wednesday. There are no fire weather concerns, but there will still be some breezy conditions. The highest winds will be towards the higher terrain. More here.

Return to Nature Co-Owner Rejects Plea Deal

Return to Nature Funeral Home co-owner Carie Hallford has rejected a change in a plea agreement ordered by a federal judge. Jon Hallford, Carie's husband accepted the plea agreement change. The two became the focus of a multi-agency investigation after the discovery of nearly 200 bodies improperly stored in a Southern Colorado funeral home. Now we can expect to see Carie's federal case to head to trial. More here.

Tons of Trash and Homeless Encampments Cleared Out In Pueblo Again

City crews in Pueblo this week are working to clear up an area of Pueblo littered with trash. They have been working in the Fountain Creek area along I-25 as well as cleaning areas they have never been to before. For the full story click here.

Five Years Later: First COVID-19 Case Reported In Colorado

On March 5, 2020, the first case of Coronavirus was officially detected in the state kicking off a public health response that completely changed how the state responded to viruses. For more on what has changed in those five years, read more here.

Dolly Parton Remembers Her Late Husband Carl Dean

There are very few details about who Carl Dean was, a man who traditionally shied away from the public spotlight much of who we know him to be, comes from Dolly herself. Hear more about their love story of 60 years and more about who Carl Dean was. More here.

