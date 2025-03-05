Mellow on Wednesday, with near average highs across Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Skies are continuing to clear after this past system, but there is a different story for the mountains where isolated snow showers will be possible, especially later today. Closer to home, dry conditions will prevail today. There are no fire weather concerns, but there will still be some breezy conditions. The highest winds will be towards the higher terrain.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 49; Low: 27. Clear skies early will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and a seasonably cool high in the upper 40s. Snow will return to the mountains towards this evening, with a slight chance of a shower in the foothills west of town.

Pueblo forecast: High: 55; Low: 25. Mild and sunny on Wednesday, with a lot less wind compared to the past 24-36 hours. Clouds will increase this evening, but skies should remain dry in the Steel City.

Canon City forecast: High: 56; Low: 30. Bright skies early will give way to a mild and partly cloudy afternoon. While skies should remain dry today in Canon City, a few showers could develop this evening in the foothills around town.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 47; Low: 23. Dry skies most of the day will give way to a slight chance for snow this evening, with little to no accumulations expected.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. A nice and cool day on tap for Monument Hill and the Tri-Lakes area, especially compared to Tuesday. Skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy towards the evening hours, with a slight chance for snow closer to the mountains.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Breezy northwest winds on the eastern Plains this morning will give way to lighter southeastern winds this afternoon. Highs today will be slightly below average, topping out in the 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Dry skies and much calmer wind on Wednesday, with temperatures this afternoon expected to top out in the 50s.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 20s. Sunny and gusty through early this afternoon, with increasing clouds this afternoon and a building chance for snow in the high country tonight and Thursday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tomorrow, our next storm system moves in bringing more gusty conditions. Downsloping winds out of the west will help to warm us up above average. The San Luis Valley will be monitored for high wind potential. Fire danger threats will also be elevated over the southeastern Plains. Any precipitation that moves in will be expected to stay over the mountains, though a few showers could make their way into the Pikes Peak Region.

Beyond Thursday, there is still some uncertainty about the track and timing of this system. There is a chance of seeing rain and snow showers between Friday and Saturday. Our main chance for snow will be from Friday afternoon into very early Saturday morning. Accumulations in the Pikes Peak Region look to be around 1-4", with possible impacts to the Friday evening commute.

Looking ahead to late this weekend and early next week, temperatures will rebound back into the 50s, 60s and lower 70s across Southern Colorado. Clouds also look to exit the area during this time and this will help to warm things up.

