Return to Nature: Jon Hallford agrees to amended federal plea deal, Carie Hallford case heading to trial

DENVER — A federal judge ordered a change in a plea agreement for the Return to Nature funeral co-owners. Jon Hallford agreed to those changes, but Carie Hallford did not, meaning her federal case will head to trial.

In October 2024, the Hallfords agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud each in exchange for a sentence of between 78 months and 15 years.

Last week, the judge ordered the Hallfords to return to court to decide whether they will continue to plead guilty despite the fact that she will be rejecting the sentencing range identified in the original agreement.

Judge Nina Y. Wang said the terms of the deal did not allow for her to impose a prison sentence based in the public's interest. Lawyers for Jon Hallford filed an objection that was rejected by the court.

The judge said the Hallfords either had to agree to accept an amended version of the plea deal that would allow for a tougher sentence, or withdraw their guilty plea and go to trial.

Under the terms of the new agreement, the judge is not bound to sentence within the previous range, and the defendant can not change their plea based on the length of the sentence. Additionally, the defendant can not appeal solely on the length of the sentence.

Jon Hallford agreed to the new terms, however, Carie Hallford did not. Her trial date has not yet been set.

