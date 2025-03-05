Tons of trash and homeless encampments cleared out in Pueblo again

PUEBLO — This week, city crews in Pueblo are clearing out more homeless encampments near I-25. They are cleaning up the area from Gruma Drive to Chester Street near Downtown Pueblo, and the area north of the 8th Street bridge to the exit 100A sign near Highway 50.

The city is sweeping over a mile long area next to I-25 and Fountain Creek.

“We got in deeper to areas we could not get (to) before,” said Mike Purdy, Community Services Supervisor for the City of Pueblo. “Past those trees, all of it was garbage."

He said crews filled up 16 giant dumpsters full of trash, needles and leftover encampments. Purdy said police posted signs in advance and told people who had shelters in the area to evacuate.

“There have been a few people down there, but for the most part, police go down there and talk to them and then they relocate,” said Purdy.

He said they then try to connect these people to resources like the Pueblo Rescue Mission.

“We are trying to improve the environment for everybody and provide services for people who want to get out of that environment,” said Purdy.

Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham posted photos on Facebook that show what this area looked like before.

A day later, the area still has some trash, but the tarps and encampments are gone.

These types of clean ups are not new for the city. As News5 has previously reported, last fall, city crews cleared out the area from the 4th Street to the 8th Street bridge along I-25, as well as the area further south known as "The Jungle.”

WATCH: City crews cleaning up homeless encampments along Fountain Creek in Pueblo

WATCH: City of Pueblo works to clear up area known as "The Jungle"

One man back then said the sweep was a bad idea.

“These people are going to go to another place. They're going to set up a camp in this area and in a month these people will have them back here.”

Is he right? It's been five months since the clean ups began. We went back to see if the area is still cleaned up, or if encampments and trash have returned. There is some trash and large piles of trees that city crews cut down, but most of the area is clear and there are no encampments.

“We are not going to let it get that bad, we will clean it up again,” said Purdy.

He said if people come back and build more encampments, the city will come down here and clear them out.

“Basically, it is about making the city more presentable,” said Purdy.

For the next week, city crews will continue to clear out the trash from these areas.

