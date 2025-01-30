5 Things To Know Before You Go January 30, 2025

Windy, With Heavy Snow Thursday Morning and Clearing This Afternoon

It's nasty out there this morning, with areas of heavy snow and frequent wind gusts of 30-45 mph. Snow will be heaviest through mid to late morning, tapering off after lunch and into the afternoon hours.

A Look At Conditions From Monument Hill At 6:30 A.M.

We are tracking snow that is going to impact your morning commute. Our Jake Walker was live from Monument Hill to give you a look at the conditions blowing into our area. Stay up to date with our Live Weather Blog all day Thursday.

Pueblo District 60 Superintendent Vows To Improve Student Performance

On Wednesday, Dr. Barbara Kimzey vowed to bring change to D60, telling the audience full of parents and students she would listen and provide resources that would help get more kids in the classroom. More here.

King Soopers Union Members Begin Voting On Authorizing Strike

Wednesday, King Soopers Union members began voting on whether to authorize a strike. 10,000 workers across the Front Range will be voting from Wednesday until Saturday. More here.

Military Helicopter Collides With Regional Jet Near Reagan National Airport

The International Skating Union confirmed that several figure skaters, along with their families, friends, and coaches, were "understood" to be among those on board a jet that crashed into the Potomac River in Virginia Wednesday evening after a collision with a U.S. military helicopter. More here.

_____

