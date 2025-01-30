Changing the culture: Pueblo District 60 superintendent vows to make changes to student performance

PUEBLO — "On any given day, 50% of our students are absent," said Dr. Barbara Kimzey, Superintendent of Pueblo School District 60 (D60), to her audience at Wednesday's Town Hall. "Our biggest problem is that students don't come to school."

That problem has a ripple effect. Colorado Department of Education data from last year shows only about one in every four K-8 students meet or exceed expectations for English, with math scores being even lower.

SAT and PSAT scores for all high school student demographics are 100 points lower than state averages.

"Our students under perform compared with students across the state," said Dr. Kimzey.

Wednesday, Dr. Kimzey vowed to bring change to D60, telling the audience full of parents and students she is going to listen and provide resources that will help get more kids in the classroom.

"I've been in the school district for 18 years," said Pueblo East Senior Devin Klock.

Klock said he believes the superintendent's willingness to listen will help improve attendance and outcomes.

"Our previous superintendent, as well as other leadership, have not been as open, and have not had that open door policy to allow students, families, parents, staff, to come and talk," said Klock.

That vow to listen and get to the root cause of student's under performing also resonated with parents at Wednesday's meeting.

"If you don't know the root cause, how are you going to solve the problem?" said Parent Shawnda Padilla.

Padilla's son is a senior at Pueblo East, and she said she walked away from that meeting with the feeling things would change.

"I've been to innovation meetings, I've been to other strategy sessions within at the Admin Building, and I really felt like previously, things weren't being done," she said. "Tonight made me feel really good."

